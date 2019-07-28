Arnold football host 7th annual Marlin Shootout

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– On Saturday Arnold High School’s football team held its annual fundraiser.

The 7th annual Marlin Shootout was held at Bay Point Golf Club.

Community members formed teams for the four man scramble and local businesses sponsored the event.

The proceeds will go to cover the cost of uniforms, travel, equipment, and meals.

“Everybody likes to play golf it’s a good chance to get a lot of foursomes a lot of people get together and know people in the community so I think it’s a great thing,” said Marlins head coach Norris Vaughn.