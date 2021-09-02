Arnold football helps out with relief efforts for Hurricane Ida victims

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMMB) – The Arnold football team took a break from the field on Thursday, as they helped Dat Cajun Place gather supplies for Hurricane Ida relief.

The Marlins played a big part in raising support, bringing in over three shopping carts full of non-perishables, and head coach, Shawn Campbell, said he spoke with his team on the importance of giving back.”

“I said we went through this, you got to remember, think back, everything is beautiful now, it’s back to normal, but you know back when the Hurricane went through it wasn’t,” Campbell said. “There was a lot of people in need and a lot of people came to our need, so we felt like we need to go to their need and help them, people, out in Louisianna that’s been through such a terrible time right now and you know we wish the best for them, we hope the best for them, and they’ll get through it cause their strong just like we are.”

Dat Cajun Place was thrilled by the support of the Marlins, and owner, Trudy White, said the team set the tone for bringing in supplies.

“Coach is wonderful, he’s been a customer of ours and a dear friend of ours for several years now since we’ve been here,” White said. “And he told me yesterday he was going to get his football team to come out and help, I had no idea how much stuff they were going to bring, so thank you Arnold High School, you’re amazing.”

The Marlins will travel to Sneads Friday night to take on the Pirates, the game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be one of our feature games this week on Friday Night Fever