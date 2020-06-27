Arnold football continues summer workouts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Arnold football team is getting back to work under second year head coach Norris Vaughan.

“Coming out here everyday is awesome, you know not having to worry about what’s going on with the coronavirus and just being with my teammates,” player Banks Byers said.

Vaughan said he is already more comfortable with his team this year. The Marlins had a young team last season.

However, players now have a lot more experience and Vaughan anticipates that will make a big difference out on the field.

“We all have good chemistry, everybody’s all together everybody works hard,” player Cole Horton said.

The team is remaining optimistic about the season being held.

“We’re gonna work every day and we’re gonna work like we’re gonna play 14 or 15 games,” Vaughan said.

The Marlins have added four new assistant coaches to the program and Vaughan is excited for what they will each bring to the program.