Arnold football adds depth to coaching staff

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Arnold football head coach, Norris Vaughan, has added four new assistant coaches to his staff.

Former Fort Walton Beach head coach, Philip Dorn, is joining the Marlins as the offensive line coach.

Former Jacksonville State player, Jordan Forehand, will be the team’s defensive line coach.

Kevin Weeks, who has experience coaching in both Tennessee and South Carolina will be the Marlins’ secondary coach.

Shawn Campbell, who has a coaching background in Georgia will take over as defensive coordinator.

“I’m excited, last year we had like three or four coaches the entire season for the whole program it was tough,” Vaughan said.