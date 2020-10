LAKE CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Bay County girls golf teams are heading to the regional tournament after their performances at the district tournament Tuesday.

Arnold placed second with a team score of 388. Mosley came in third with a score of 408.

Marlins Ridah September was the individual medalist for the tournament as she shot 74 on the course, the best of the day.

Both the Marlins and Dolphins will head to the regional tournament next week.