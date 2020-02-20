Arnold falls to Bishop Kenny in region finals thriller

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold Marlins fell to Bishop Kenny in the 4A Region 1 finals in a penalty shootout.

The game was tied up 2-2 at the end of regulation. In the first extra time period, Bishop Kenny was able to score.

In the second extra time period, the Marlins managed to get two clutch goals, but the Crusaders got one more to tie it up in the final minutes of the game.

Both teams forced this one to go to PK’s. In the penalty shootout, Bishop Kenny won 4-3.

The Marlins finish the season with a 16-5-1 record.