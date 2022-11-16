PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold Boys Soccer team has been one of the most dominant programs in Bay County over the last couple of years.

Over the past two seasons, the Marlins have not allowed opponents more than two goals in a game.

In the 2020-2021 season, Arnold went undefeated to win the state title. Last year, the team made it all the way to the state championship game but fell to Belen Jesuit 1-0.

“We’ve tried to change the culture since I’ve been here,” head coach Jona Hammond said. “There’s only been one team in Bay County history to ever make it to the Elite Eight, and we’ve done that five years in a row. I’ve been here six years and so I know that we’re very proud of all of our accomplishments. Winning three regional championships, which has never been done and the state championship.”

This year, the Marlins sights are set on another run to state and Hammond feels it’s possible with the amount of talent on the team.

“I think this is the most talented team I’ve ever had at Arnold,” Hammond said. “That’s from the first player to the last player. I always say it and I’ve reminded these guys you can have all the talent in the world, but that doesn’t always equal success.”

Chemistry is a major focus this season, after five new players joined the roster.

Hammond said building a tough strength of schedule is important to challenge this team, even though the strongest competition may be on the practice field.

“Everybody here is talented,” Hammond said. “It’s it’s pretty awesome to see. Sometimes, the games we have in practices are tougher than the games we have in the game.”

The next test for the Marlins is Friday, November 18 when they host Lincoln.