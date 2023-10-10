PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys golf team ended Mosley’s county supremacy, winning the Bay County Championship at the Bay Point Gulf Club on Tuesday evening.

Arnold sophomore Brady Lent won the Bay County individual title shooting a tournament-best 78.

Arnold (339) Mosley (348) North Bay Haven (389) Bozeman (396) Bay

Prior to Arnold’s victory Tuesday, Mosley had won the previous four years from 2019 to 2022. No county championship tournament was played in 2018 due to Hurricane Michael.