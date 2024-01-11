PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold boys soccer team has entered the national spotlight, moving up to the No. 1 ranking in America.

This season, the goal for the Marlins is all about redemption from last season’s Sweet Sixteen upset loss, aiming for a state title.

The Marlin’s senior class is a talented group, potentially the most talented in Bay County history.

Many of the seniors have been starting for the last three years and throughout their high school careers have only lost three games.

With just three matches remaining in the regular season, head coach Jona Hammond said it’s all about staying focused.

“I feel great,” Hammond said. “It means we’re headed down the right path. We know that at any moment if we don’t show up and play, we can be beaten by anybody. We’re excited. But our focus is to keep winning and progressing in playoffs.”

The remaining matches for the Marlins are West Florida, Bay, who is the seventh-ranked team in Class 4A, and Gulf Breeze who is No. 7 in the nation.