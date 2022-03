PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold baseball team evened their season series with Bozeman with a 3-2 eighth-inning walk-off victory at home Wednesday night.

Junior third baseman Brayden Black earned the walk-off base hit and freshman pitcher Cooper Moss got the start on the mound for the Marlins with eight K’s, one walk and no runs allowed.

The Marlins improved to 9-6 and will host Rutherford Thursday, March 31.

The Bucks fell to 10-3 and will visit Rutherford on Friday, April 1.