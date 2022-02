PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team took down Clay 7-1 in the 5A regional quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The Marlins scored 4 goals in the first 11 minutes of the matchup, and dominated in the rest of it to advance to the regional semifinals.

Arnold will take on Matanzas for a chance to go to the regional finals on Saturday night.