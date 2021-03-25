Arnold boys weightlifting team wins county championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys weightlifting team won the county championship on Thursday.

The Marlins won it all with a total of 64 points. Rutherford came in second with 45 points and Bay in third with 35.

Mosley, North Bay Haven and Bozeman rounded out the bottom of the standings for the meet.

Arnold’s Saul Vega, Myles Higby, Jaden Lombard all took first in their weight classes.

Rutherford’s Eric Olds took first in the 119 weight class and his teammate, Casey Boyd took the top spot in the 219 weight class.

Mosley’s Jarrod Krishak and Ryan Stephenson got first in their 169 weight class and unlimited.

North Bay Haven’s Desmond Peterson got first in the 183 weight class.

Bay’s CJ Campbell and KT McManigal got first in their weight classes as well.

District meets for these teams begin next week.