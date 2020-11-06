Arnold boys swimming and diving team crowned regional champions

(WMBB) – The Arnold girls and boys swimming and diving teams placed high at the Class 2A Region 1 meet on Thursday.

The Arnold boys came in first overall and were crowned the regional champions.

The boys relay teams came first in the 200 medley and 400 free. Shane McEliece placed first in the 200 individual medley and 100 free.

Colin McEliece placed third in the 200 individual medley and first in the 100 breaststroke.

Luke Maggiore placed third in the 50 free and second in the 100 breaststroke.

On the diving side, Max McCarter placed third and Jacob Smith fifth.

The Arnold girls team placed third overall, but some of their team is still moving on to state. The girls relay teams placed third in the 400 free and second in the 200 free.

Keely Stevenson placed second in the 200 individual medley and first in the 100 back.

The state meet is set for November 14.