Arnold boys swim and dive team earns state runner-up

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boy swim and dive team represented Bay County with pride and earned state runner-up on Friday.
Team and individual results:
Boys Medley Relay: 1st in prelims 1:36.09, 1st in finals 1:34.44
Boys 200 Freestyle: 1st in prelims 1:25.60, 1st in finals 125.29
Hank Crye- 100 Fly: 11th in prelims, 13th in finals, 500 Free: 12th in prelims, 16th in finals
Luke Maggiore- 50 Free: 3rd in prelims, 4th in finals, 100 Breast: 1st in prelims, 2nd in finals
Colin McEliece- 200 IM- 7th in prelims, 7th in finals, 100 Breast: 3rd in prelims, 3rd in finals
Shane McEliece- 200 IM: 2nd in prelims, 1st in finals, 100 Fly: 2nd in prelims, 1st in finals
Ben Parsons- 200 Free: 16th in prelims, 16th in finals, 100 Free: 16th in prelims, 10th in finals
Preston Tomasiewics- Dive: Placed 10th in state