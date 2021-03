DELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team won the 4A State Championship game on Thursday afternoon.

The Marlins beat Gulliver Prep 2-0 to take the title.

With the victory, Arnold wins the first ever soccer state championship at the school and even in Bay County.

Arnold’s first goal was scored by Dawson Miller and the second scored by Zach Bischoff.

They finished the season undefeated with a 25-0-2 record.