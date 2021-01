PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team beat Mosley 4-0 on Tuesday night.

The Marlins have won 15 games in a row now. Arnold’s Ridge Hatton and Dawson Miller both scored goals in this one.

With the win, the Marlins improve to 16-0-2 on the year and they take on Choctawhatchee on Friday.