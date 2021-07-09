Arnold boys soccer team receives state championship rings Friday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – After four months of waiting, the members of the Arnold boys soccer team got their state championship rings Friday night.

The Marlins won the program’s and Bay County’s first soccer state title after beating Gulliver Prep 2-0 back in March.

The team was surrounded by friends and family when they were awarded their state title bling.

The rings made by Signature Championship Rings and were adorned blue and white gems with the Arnold Marlin ‘A’ in the center of it.

“It’s on par of winning the state championship right now, like yeah we won the state championship, but now that we have not only proof, but just the ring itself, and the whole fairy tale story of it all that you see in movies and stuff like that, it’s unbelievable, I mean it is truly amazing,” Marlins player Zachary Bischoff said.

Each ring had the players name on the side of it and the other side had the word ‘Undefeated’ etched into it and their record of 26-0-2.

🥶🥶🥶 Check out the new state championship bling that the Arnold Marlins got tonight!



We will have more on the ring ceremony tonight on @WMBBTV! pic.twitter.com/fOdnWMzYK5 — Courtney Mims, WMBB (@MimsCourtney) July 10, 2021

The players said the wait was worth it.

“I waited four months for my rings, you know what I mean, umm, very beautiful as you all can see, undefeated, and always, don’t forget, go Marlins!” Arnold soccer player Malik Rhoden said.

In the Marlins historic state championship run, the team won 24 straight games and outscored their opponents 126 to 14.

The younger members of the squad said they hope this won’t be the last time they get awarded some state title rings.