Arnold boys soccer team putting in extra work through the holidays

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team is on a mission this season. The Marlins want to win a state championship.

They fell short of that goal last year losing to Bishop Kenny in a penalty kick shootout in the region finals.

“We don’t want that to happen again. We realized in playoffs that you can lose on any given night if you don’t bring your best game and that’s something we are trying to do is perform and play to our best ability every night,” Arnold head boys soccer coach Jonathan Hammond said.

The Marlins are on tack to complete that mission as they haven’t been beaten yet. They have a 9-0-2 record heading into the new year and are ranked No. 9 in the nation, No. 6 in the state and No. 1 in Class 4A right now.

“People that truly know me and truly know this team know it’s not cockiness, it’s confidence. It’s what we do out here in training, I think we put in more time and effort than any other team putting in sometimes four hours a night, two hours of film, two hours on the field,” Hammond said.

The team even practicing over the winter break working up until Christmas Eve, then right back to it until New Years.

Coach Hammond said he’s even tried to give them a day off, but this team doesn’t want it.

“When you have a big break and you don’t practice, you lose your touch, lose your chemistry and we don’t want to lose that heading into playoffs,” Arnold soccer player Tristan Gandy said.

Hammond thinks the success on the field comes from the players tough work ethic, but also the fact that they have a ton of talent on the squad this season.

“The entire starting 11 including our keeper has scored a goal. So that’s pretty awesome right. I can put in the second group who’s very young, lot of freshman and the play doesn’t really drop off at all,” Hammond said.

The team not focusing on the rankings either, just the next game.

“As a team, we don’t really care about the rankings cause strength of schedule means it all varies, so it doesn’t really mean much to us we just got to keep playing hard,” Gandy said.

Hammond said when he brings up the rankings, the team just has one response.

“You know what they said we’re not No. 1 in the nation, we’re still hungry, it doesn’t mean anything to us. That’s kinda the mentality they have, once again it has nothing to do with being cocky, that’s the confidence, they play together and they know how they are playing right now and they want to win,” Hammond said.

The Marlins next matchup is set for Jan. 2 against North Bay Haven. District tournaments are set to begin at the beginning of February.