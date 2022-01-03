Arnold boys soccer ranked No. 6 in nation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team is heading into the new year on a high note as they are currently ranked as one of the top ten teams in the nation.

According to Maxpreps, the Marlins are the No. 6 team in the country and No. 3 in the state. The team currently has a record of 9-0-1.

Arnold shot into the top ten of those rankings after heading to Mississippi and beating a top-ranked Biloxi team, 3-0.

Marlins Braden Masker is still their top score. With 20 goals so far this season, he’s averaging two per game.

Arnold plays their first game of the new year against Lincoln on Friday.