Arnold boys soccer prepares for fourth matchup with West Florida in regional semifinals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team is pretty familiar with their 4A regional semifinals opponent. In fact, they’ve played and beat them three times this season.

If the Marlins can beat West Florida for a fourth time this season, they will move on to the regional finals game.

Marlins head coach Jonathan Hammond said the team is prepared to take the Jaguars on once again.

“We wanted to try some different things in the game against Yulee and some players in different positions so when we see West Florida for that fourth time so we give them something they’ve never seen and something they can’t really prepare for,” Hammond said. “The reason West Florida is so dangerous for us is because they pass the ball really well. In the games we’ve lost, we’ve struggled against teams that passed the ball really well.”

The Marlins are currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and No. 23 in the state.

Arnold will take on West Florida on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Gavlak Stadium.