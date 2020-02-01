Arnold boys soccer players sport new hairdos due to lost bet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Arnold boys soccer team always does something fun during the course of the season. In years past it’s been hypnosis or getting pedicures, but this year head coach Jonathan Hammond challenged his crew with something different.

That’s when the cross bar challenge began. The coach takes a ball and places it about 20 yards away from the goal. He gives players three chances to kick the ball and hit the top of the cross bar. If the player hits the cross bar coach Hammond has the dye his beard, but if they don’t the coach gets to decide what hairdo they player will rock.

Seven Marlins tried and failed at the challenge, so coach Hammond got to decide how the soccer players would style their hair.

“Well it was either he gets his beard dyed red, or I get a cool hair cut or color so it was a win win for me,” Arnold soccer player Vance Ullman said.

Quintin Hotop was one of many who tried and failed, so he was told to dye his hair purple like U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

“I already had the look of Megan Rapinoe I guess, they said so they decided to give me it,” Hotop said.

The players are finding comfort in knowing their teammates are right along side them with the outrageous styles.

“It’s great to walk around and know that I’m not the only one who lost and there are other people with different hair styles,” Arnold soccer player Ernie Castellanos said.

Project Style hairdresser, Jasmine Rizzuto, is the mother of an Arnold girls soccer player and said she has loved getting to give the team their new looks.

“It brought two of my favorite things together. Soccer and hair,” Rizzuto said.

The Marlins are hoping the new hairstyles serve them well in their district semifinal game against Pensacola on Saturday night.

“I think it’s gonna distract the other team, I mean when you see Megan Rapinoe run on the field, what this isn’t fair she won the world cup whats she doing on this team,” Hammond said.