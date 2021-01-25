Arnold boys soccer just one game away from finishing regular season undefeated

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has a chance to make program history on Tuesday night.

If they win their game against North Bay Haven, they will go be undefeated through the entire regular season, which is a first for the Marlins and a first for a boys soccer team in Bay County.

Arnold is 17-0-2 on the season right now and are ranked No. 10 in the state and No. 18 in the nation.

Marlins head boys soccer coach Jonathan Hammond said after Tuesday’s game, they will start to focus on their larger goal of winning a state championship.

“Then, to be state champs we have to win seven games. And so, we’re kind of looking at it as a completely different season,” Hammond said. “We did really well in the first season and now the second season of seven games, can we win all seven? We’re gonna go out there and give it our best shot.”

The playoffs are going to be slightly different this year for the Marlins due to COVID-19.

“What’s gonna happen is we will get first in our district and Pensacola High will finish fourth then you have West Florida and bay for second and third there,” Hammond said. “One will play four and two will play three the first round is a must win or you are out and the winners of each game will play for a district championship that’s the only game you can lose and still go on.”

The Marlins host the Buccaneers at home at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.