PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) – Arnold High School athletic director, Rick Green confirmed Thursday afternoon that Marlin’s head boys basketball coach, Travis Jackson, is no longer with the program.

Green said, “Effective immediately, Coach William Woolf (who is the current Arnold girls basketball coach) will oversee all spring-related operations and scheduling for both boys and girls basketball teams.”

Green continued, “A decision regarding the head coaching position for both the boys and girls teams will be determined at a later time.”

No further comment was given regarding the status of Coach Jackson’s departure other than he was no longer the coach of the boys team.

Jackson was hired for the position on August 30, 2022, and led the Marlins to a 10-15 record this past season.

The Arnold boys basketball team has not had a winning season since 2010.