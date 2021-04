PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold baseball team took down Bay 6-5 with a walk-off from Carson Dorsey.

The Tornadoes were up 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh, but the Marlins tied it up with two walks.

Carson Dorsey sent one deep to right field and ended the game with that.

Arnold improves to 11-3 and have a matchup on Thursday at home.