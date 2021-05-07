Arnold baseball wins first playoff game in program history

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold baseball team made program history on Thursday night when they beat Santa Fe in the regional quarterfinals of the Class 4A State Tournament.

With the win, the Marlins won their first playoff game ever.

It was also a big deal for the team as they took down Santa Fe to do it, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 4A.

“We were just confident in our abilities. We didn’t care who we were playing we were just gonna do our thing,” Arnold baseball player Carson Dorsey said.

The Marlins beat them 6-4 and scored five of those runs in the first inning. The Raiders tried to come back, but Arnold’s pitching held them off.

The Marlins said the win was huge for them and they think that by taking down one of the best teams in the bracket, a state championship win could be in their future.

“I knew we were gonna light that pitcher up, we practiced for it all week and we were just ready to see him. Started off great in the first inning and that carried us through the game. I didn’t think they had a clue we could swing it like we did and our pitching carried us the rest of the way after we got that lead,” Arnold baseball player Trevor Allan said.

The Marlins will now host Baker County on Tuesday in regional semifinals, a team that is 14-15 on the year right now.