PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold baseball team defeated Mosley 7-3 on Thursday night, notching their first win over the Dolphins since 2015.

Freshman Cooper Moss led the way on the mound for the Marlins throwing 11 K’s in five innings.

The Marlins improved to 5-0 and will host Choctawhatchee on Monday, March 7.

The Dolphins fall to 3-1 and will visit Pike Liberal Arts in Troy, Alabama on Wednesday, March 9.