Arnold baseball off to historic start for program

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- The Arnold Marlins baseball team is off to their best start through 11 games program history.

At 8-3, the Marlins have outscored their opponents by over 50 runs this season, and first year head coach, Chris Jones, says he plans to continue the success of the Arnold’s athletics.

“We had a couple of state championship game appearances in soccer here,” Jones said. “We had a weightlifting state championship, so a pretty good year for athletics at Arnold, and the year’s not over yet. There’s a softball team over there that’s having a good year and we’re doing pretty well ourselves.”

The previous season for the Marlins was cancelled due to COVID-19, but they weren’t off to the best start with a 3-6 record. But as senior pitcher, Carson Dorsey says, this team has rallied around their coach.

“He’s mostly just pushed us to believe in ourselves more than anything,” Dorsey said. “We haven’t been such a good team in the past and he’s pushing it onto us that we’re the only ones who can make ourselves better.”

Teammate, and senior catcher, Hunter Farrow shared a similar message of how their team has become united under Jones.

“Past years, everyone has been down and everything like that,” Farrow said. “But this year, coach is pretty good, and he’s helped bring us all together as a team and all together as one, it’s how we’re doing better on the field.”

Arnold will look to continue their winning ways as they take on Edgewood Academy on Thursday. The game will be played at Mosley High School in the Panama City Invitational.