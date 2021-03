PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold baseball team handed Bozeman their first loss of the season on Thursday night, defeating the Bucks 7-2.

With the win, the Marlins improve to 5-2 on the season and will take on North Bay Haven on Monday.

Bozeman falls to 7-1 and will take on Wewahitchka on Saturday.