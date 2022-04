LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold baseball team rallied in the 7th inning to take down Mosley 4-2 on the road, picking up their first season sweep ever over the Dolphins.

Freshman Cooper Moss led the way on the mound for Arnold and had the eventual game-winning hit with a three-RBI double in the top of the 7th.

The Marlins improved to 15-7 and will visit South Walton on Thursday, April 21.

The Dolphins fell to 10-10 and will visit Pace on Thursday, April 21.