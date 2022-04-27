PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold baseball team broke their program’s single-season win record with a 13-3 road victory over Choctawhatchee Wednesday night.

The Marlins advanced to 19-6, passing the 18 win single-season mark set in 2018.

On Tuesday afternoon, three Arnold seniors spoke on their historic season, and first baseman Warrick Wilmot said the team owes a lot of credit to their second-year coach Chris Jones.

“He’s only been here two years and he’s completely flipped the program around,” Wilmot said. “It didn’t even take him but one year to change the record books and push Arnold into the playoffs, it’s great, really gives us a shot.”

The Marlins have eight seniors on the roster but center fielder Sam Mudge said they also have a wide range of underclassmen talent.

“When we look at those guys and we have them on the team, we don’t think of them as Freshmen, we think of them as teammates,” Mudge said. “And so they do good, we’re happy, we do good, we’re happy.”

One Freshman key to the Marlin’s success this season has been right-handed pitcher and third baseman Cooper Moss, who committed to the University of Florida before ever playing a single high school game.

Moss leads Arnold with 35 RBIs, tied for the most home runs (5), and also leads the team on the mound with 72 Ks in 11 appearances, adding up to more than one strikeout per inning pitched.

“I had high expectations and he is way past what I thought he’d be,” senior catcher Colton Dorsey said. “I mean, coming up as a Freshman and committed already I figured there would be a lot of pressure and he’s handled it great.”

“He’s just been great all around you know,” Mudge said. “When he came in I had high standards for him but I didn’t expect him to be this good.”

“He’s what like 15 years old and we held him to a high standard and he came up and did everything he was supposed to,” Wilmot said. “I mean he’s the Shohei Ohtani of high school baseball right now, it’s great, it’s a pleasure to play with him for sure.”

Prior to the record-breaking win over Choctaw, Mudge said they were excited about the match but looking forward to making a deep postseason run.

“I mean I would love to win that game but we’re looking at the big picture here, not just win records or anything like that,” Mudge said. “We’re trying to win a state championship so I mean that game means a lot, but we really won the state championship.”

The Marlins will begin district tournament play on Tuesday, May 3.