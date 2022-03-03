PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold alum Carson Dorsey pitched just the fourth complete no-hitter in the Gulf Coast baseball program’s history on Wednesday.

Dorsey tossed 17 first-pitch strikes and 11K’s in the Commodores’ 1-0 win over Grand Rapids Community College.

He said it was the most exciting 1-0 victory he’s been a part of, and that the Gulf Coast dugout exploded when he closed.

“After the last pitch, I really felt the energy from the whole team,” Dorsey said. “And we were jumping up and down and excited, we have this thing we call the ‘juice off,’ and at the beginning of the season we really struggled with energy while playing the game and Coach came up with this thing called the ‘juice off’ and basically whoever brings the most energy wins, and it’s basically this whole thing to compete and win the juice off, and it’s been bringing our energy up a lot.”

Dorsey and the Commodores will begin their Panhandle Conference schedule on Tuesday, March 8, as they visit Pensacola State.