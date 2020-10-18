Arnold Athletic Department receives Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Arnold High School was named Class 5A runner-up for the Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award.

The award is given to only 14 high schools in the state by the FHSAA. There is a winner and a runner-up named for each classification.

“We had to clean up some stuff to do that and we talked about that and how to do it so it’s a tribute to our athletes and our coaches our administrators,” Arnold athletic Director Rick Green said.

Coaches and Principal Britt Smith were given the award at half time of Friday night’s football game.