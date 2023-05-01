PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Arnold athletic director, Rick Green announced William Woolf as the new boys head basketball coach.

Woolf has been the girls head basketball coach for the last four seasons. Before taking the girls job at Arnold, Woolf spent over a decade coaching boys’ basketball in numerous states.

Woolf is the third boys head coach at Arnold in just nine months.

“There’s a talent level there with this particular group that’s at Arnold right now where they just they just need the passion poured into them to tap into that talent and I hopefully, prayerfully, that’s something I can provide,” Woolf said.

Woolf said the team is going to hit the ground running in the summer.