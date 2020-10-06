Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Arnold and Rutherford football game moved to Thursday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold and Rutherford football game will now be played on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues.

Both teams don’t have any cases or players or coaches exposed to the virus, instead the officials association does not have enough referees for Friday night as some of them are having to quarantine due to the coronavirus.

This year there has been a shortage of officials due to the pandemic and with many sports being played at the same time.

The Rams and Marlins will kick off at 7 p.m. at Gavlak Stadium on Thursday.

