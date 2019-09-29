Arnold and Mosley team up to host PCB Invitational

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The largest high school swim and dive meet in North Florida was held in Bay County on Saturday.

Teams from all over the region and even Mississippi faced off at the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center.

There were 20 teams and more than 500 swimmers at the meet.

There were also almost 40 divers who competed on Saturday morning.

“It gives them the opportunity to see the competition and then they have four or five weeks to rise to the occasion when we get to the state series,” said Mosley head coach Steve Burdeshaw.

Arnold head coach Mike McMullan said swimming against school like Chiles and Fort Walton Beach teaches his athletes a lot.

“The one that has no mental reservations, is mentally tough and is not scared of anybody and they fear no swim, that’s the kid that does the best,” said McMullan.

Chiles placed first for both girls and boys sides of the meet.