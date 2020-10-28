Arnold and Mosley runners finish at cross country district meet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold and Mosley cross country teams competed in the Class 3A District 1 meet on Tuesday at Majette Park.

Arnold’s Emilia Kelley and Marisa Ashley both qualified for the regional meet. Kelley crossed the finish line first for the Marlins with a time of 22:52 and placed 12th overall.

Marisa Ashley placed 24th overall with a total time of 24:05.

Mosley’s first female runner to cross the finish line was Hannah Altman with a total time of 26:58.

On the boy’s side, Arnold’s Eddie Kepran advancing to regionals, finishing in 12th place overall with a time of 17:40.

Mosley’s Elijah Holbrook was the first for the Dolphins to cross the finish line with a time of 19:11.