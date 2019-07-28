Arnold alumnus, Cody Saunders, talks first day of high school football practice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Former Arnold quarterback, Cody Saunders, was playing in the 7th annual Marlin Shootout on Saturday where he talked about the upcoming high school season.

Saunders was a redshirt freshman for West Virginia in 2016, however he was forced to retire before the 2017 season.

He was told by doctors he has a rare medical condition in his shoulder called trapezius palsy.

Now he is watching his younger brother, Kyle Saunders, play center for the Marlins.

Cody said he knows all area players have been working hard since the end of last season, but Monday is when the grind really starts.

“It’s a really stressful time right now especially leading up to football season and school, people are doing a lot of different things, but majority of the time they have to find a way to prevail,” said Saunders.