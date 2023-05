PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold alum and Rollins University senior infielder, Ashley Troutman was named the Sunshine State Conference Player of the Year on Monday.

Troutman led Rollins softball in nearly every batting category and set multiple program records this season.

She had a .488 batting average, a .522 on-base percentage, and a .707 slugging percentage.

In addition to the conference award, Troutman was also selected as the Rollins 2023 Female Athlete of the Year.