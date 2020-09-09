Arnold alum makes two hole-in-ones in same round of golf on Monday

(WMBB) – Arnold alum Lindsey Harrison manged to make two hole-in-ones in the same round of golf at Vestavia Country Club on Monday.

According to the Golf Channel, the odds of one player doing that are 67 million to one.

Harrison is an assistant golf professional at Vestavia County Club in Birmingham, Alabama. She was played a quick nine holes with her boss on the course when she made her pair of aces.

One of the hole-in-ones was on No. 15 from 168 yards out with a 5 iron. The second was on hole No. 17 from 140 yards out with a 9 iron.

Vestavia Country Club posted a picture of Harrison on their Instagram. The architect of the course commented on the post and said he was pretty sure that was a first on one of his courses.

Harrison played golf at Troy University before coming to the country club.