Arnold alum Lucas Dunn drafted in eighth round by Padres in MLB Draft

(WMBB) – Arnold alum Lucas Dunn was drafted in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres on Monday.

He was the 250th pick overall with the slot value of the pick being $163,900.

Dunn just got done with his senior season at Louisville. The second baseball averaged .266 at the plate in his last season with the team. He drove in 31 RBI and six home runs for the Cardinals.

Dunn celebrated his drafting tonight in Panama City Beach and said it was nice to be with family and friends and in the place it all started when he got the call.

He also said the first thing they did after it was official was head to some local sports shops in Bay County and purchase all of their Padres hats.