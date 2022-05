GULF SHORES, AL. (WMBB) – Arnold alum and Georgia State beach volleyball fifth-year senior Eden Hawes pushed her team to an upset victory to advance in the NCAA Championship Tournament.

Hawes scored the deciding point to take the match 3-2 over No. 7 Grand Canyon University, granting Georgia State their program’s first NCAA tournament victory ever.

No. 10 Georgia State advanced to the Elite Eight and will take on No. 2 TCU on Friday at 11:00 a.m. CST in Gulf Shores.