PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold alum and Gulf Coast State College pitcher Carson Dorsey was selected by the Texas Rangers in the MLB draft on Tuesday afternoon.

Dorsey was selected No. 499 overall in the 17th round but the pick could be a draft and follow as he is most likely to return to Gulf Coast for his sophomore season.

In his first season with the Commodores, Dorsey had 102 strikeouts in just over 58 innings pitched and was named to the FCSAA First-Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State.