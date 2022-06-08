SAVANNAH, GA. (WMBB) – Arnold High School alum and Gulf Coast State College pitcher Carson Dorsey is spending his summer playing for the Savannah Bananas.

The Bananas are one of the most popular teams at any level of baseball for their entertainment and social media presence and Dorsey said accepting the invitation was a no-brainer.

“Coach Younger just asked me one day, ‘Do you want to play for the Bananas over the summer?’ and I was like heck yeah I want to play for the Bananas,” Dorsey said.

The Savannah Bananas are part of the Coastal Plain League, however, they are by far the most popular team due to their viral dancing videos and famous crowd interaction.

Dorsey is more of a reserved player on the field and said playing for the Bananas was definitely a little out of his comfort zone.

“They had this thing called the player dance,” Dorsey said. “And they had four of the guys and then they dancing first base coach, and we’ll learn a dance before the game and during the second inning we’ll go out there and dance, and I had to go out there the second game and they made me take off my shirt and swing it above my head and in front of me, it was definitely nerve-wracking at first but while it was going on it was really fun.”

As a freshman at Gulf Coast, Dorsey had quite a bit of success and was one of the top pitchers in the region.

The Bananas recruit the top college talent to play on their summer team, and despite all of the fun, they’re all business about winning games.

“If I’m pitching a game,” Dorsey said. “They’ll tell me like, ‘Hey, you do what you need to do to be ready and you do what you need to do during the game,’ so they’re not forcing you to do anything.”

Dorsey will pitch 20 innings with Savannah before returning home to Panama City. The Coastal Plain League has many Division I and Division II players so the competitive experience itself is huge for the young JUCO star.

“There’s a lot of JUCO guys that we faced that are as good, if not better, but, not every single player is that good,” Dorsey said. “I had a really good outing last weekend and it definitely boosted my confidence being able to get those guys out.”

In his first season at Gulf Coast, Dorsey had 102 strikeouts in just over 58 innings pitched.

(All videos and pictures are courtesy of the Savannah Bananas)