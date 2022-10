PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold alum and Gulf Coast ace pitcher Carson Dorsey, announced Wednesday that he is committing to play for Florida State University.

The left-handed pitcher will play his sophomore season with Gulf Coast and transfer to play for the Seminoles next fall.

Dorsey had a remarkable freshman year with the Commodores and was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 17th round of the MLB draft this summer, but, elected to return to Gulf Coast.