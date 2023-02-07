PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold girls soccer team advances to the Class 5A Region Semi-final after shutout win over Choctawhatchee.
The Marlins improved to 8-7-1 and will host Clay on Friday, February 10.
