Area wrestlers qualify for state tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A few area wrestlers aren’t done on the mats this season. They are heading to the state tournament this weekend.

Marianna is sending three wrestlers to state. Chase Maddox, who won the 1A region title in the 160 weight class, John Maddox, the runner up in the 170 class, and then Ethan Heinemann who took fourth place in the 145 weight class.

South Walton’s Canyon Dart will also be going to the state competition as he took fourth place in the 132 weight class.

Rutherford’s Xavier Stillgess got third in the 195 weight class and will be going for the Rams.

Arnold also had a wrestler make it. Nick Kendrick got fourth place in the 152 weight class.

In 2A, Mosley has three wrestlers heading to the state competition. Nick Hejke, who was the champion of the 132 weight class, Jaylon Griffin, runner-up of the 138 weight class and then Logan Gall who was a fourth place finisher in the 145 weight class.