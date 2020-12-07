Area travel baseball teams compete in GSSA Panhandle State Tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Great Southern Sports Association held its Panhandle State Tournament over the weekend. There were 45 teams from all across the Southeast taking part in the tournament.

Teams ages 8u-14u made up the two-day tournament including a few area travel baseball teams.

The Panama City Pelicans, Florida Grind, South Walton Seahawks, and Panhandle Prospects were a few of the area teams taking part.

“It’s a blessing, it’s kind of a breath of fresh air for everybody to get outside, to do something they love, some normalcy for the kids,” GSSA Florida State Director Trey Cockrell said.