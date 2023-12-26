PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – From Marianna to Bay County, and over to Fort Walton Beach, over a dozen area boys basketball teams will be in action this week for holiday classics.
Milton H. Johnson Optimist Shootout
Location: Chipola College, Marianna, FL
Date: December 27-29
Local Teams Participating: Graceville, Sneads, Malone, Marianna, Cottondale, Port St. Joe, Walton, Rutherford, Chipley, Blountstown
Marlin Christmas Classic
Location: Arnold High School and Surfside Middle School, Panama City Beach, FL
Date: December 28-30
Local Teams Participating: Arnold, Chipley
Northwest Florida Shootout
Location: Choctawhatchee High School, Fort Walton Beach, FL
Date: December 27-29
Local Teams Participating: Mosley
Beach Bash
Location: North Bay Haven Charter Academy and Rutheford High School, Panama City, FL
Date: December 28-30
Local Teams Participating: Arnold, North Bay Haven, Rutherford, Walton, Port St. Joe