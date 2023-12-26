PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – From Marianna to Bay County, and over to Fort Walton Beach, over a dozen area boys basketball teams will be in action this week for holiday classics.

Milton H. Johnson Optimist Shootout

Location: Chipola College, Marianna, FL

Date: December 27-29

Local Teams Participating: Graceville, Sneads, Malone, Marianna, Cottondale, Port St. Joe, Walton, Rutherford, Chipley, Blountstown

Marlin Christmas Classic

Location: Arnold High School and Surfside Middle School, Panama City Beach, FL

Date: December 28-30

Local Teams Participating: Arnold, Chipley

Northwest Florida Shootout

Location: Choctawhatchee High School, Fort Walton Beach, FL

Date: December 27-29

Local Teams Participating: Mosley

Beach Bash

Location: North Bay Haven Charter Academy and Rutheford High School, Panama City, FL

Date: December 28-30

Local Teams Participating: Arnold, North Bay Haven, Rutherford, Walton, Port St. Joe