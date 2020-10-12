Area college softball teams scout players at 99 Percent Showcase in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– High school softball players from around the southeast were at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex over the weekend with Premier Girls Fastpitch.

About 30 softball teams are in town to compete in a tournament and on Saturday night players were participating in a camp where they showed college coaches their skills on the field.

It’s called the 99 Percent Showcase. PGF puts on a camp style event so players who will not play in DI can be seen by DII, DIII, JUCO, and NAIA teams.

“We have 60 kids here with 15 college coaches, small ratio, hands-on to give them the ability to be able to meet these coaches,” PGF State Director Bill Hoopes said.

Area teams at the event included Gulf Coast State College, Northwest Florida State College, and the University of West Florida. Gulf Coast head softball coach Scot Thomas said the showcase is an advantage for both the teams and players.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to come to see kids, and then we get to be the big stars out here versus sometimes the DIs get a lot of the visibility,” Thomas said.