“Anyone can lift”: Bay County weightlifter competes at 64

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Sally Sparks has been lifting for a year now and competes at many weightlifting meets throughout the state.

She’s also doing it at 64 years old.

“Sometimes with my age, they’ll look at me lifting, sometimes they think I’m crazy, what are you doing? Cause I love it and I want to do it,” Sparks said. “It’s just been a part of my new life I’m retired I can do what I want, when I want, how I want, so that’s what I do, I lift every single day and it makes your day just magical I guess.”

Sparks trains for the meets at Panama City CrossFit, a gym she’s been a part of for five years now. She even is a yoga instructor there as well.

Last year, Sparks went to her coach Sarah Homestead about trying power lifting. Homestead said she was thrilled to get Sparks started with it.

“She is absolutely amazing, incredible , anything she sets her mind to, she gets it done and works her tail off to make it happen,” Homestead said.

Sparks has been doing well at the meets she competes in because there aren’t many women in her division and weight class.

“When I go to the meets, usually I win every single time because I’m the only 64 year old human there so but hopefully there will be more people that get in there and I will have some competition,” Sparks said.

Sparks is aiming to break a state record at the next meet. She will have to bench press 88 pounds in the 56 kg weight class in the 60-64 age group if she wants to do that.

She thinks with the help of her coaches at Panama City CrossFit she can do that.

“With those coaches and the programming is the only way I can progress forward. There’s no way I could do it by myself. No way,” Sparks said.

Sparks also hopes to inspire others to try the sport as she truly believes it’s for everybody.

“If this is something you want to do and you say hey I want to try it it looks like fun I would say go try it see how you feel, it doesn’t matter how old you are what size you are,” Sparks said.

Sparks is currently training for the “Summer Slam” weightlifting meet in a few months.

Panama City CrossFit also offers olympic weightlifting, yoga, and Zumba in addition to power lifting.